VANCOUVER -- Abbotsford police are investigating a fatal hit and run that killed a pedestrian on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the incident on North Parallel Road, near the intersection of Atkinson Road, just before 6 a.m.

“The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating this incident as a fatal hit and run of a pedestrian,” reads a statement from Cst. Jody Thomas.

“The identity of the deceased male is not known at this time,” it continues.

Traffic patrol officers, collision reconstructionists and major crime detectives were on scene Saturday morning, and traffic in the area was impacted. North Parallel Road between McDermott and No. 4 Road was closed, and Highway 1 westbound was reduced to one lane of traffic.

“Please avoid the area to allow investigators to safely work,” reads Thomas’ statement.

Anyone who has dashcam footage from the area or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department’s non-emergency line at 604-859-5225.