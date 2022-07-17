Major crash closes Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge for hours

One person was airlifted to hospital in serious condition after a major crash on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge late Saturday night.

A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News paramedics were called to the scene at 273 Street and Lougheed Highway around 11:30 p.m.

Four ground ambulances and an air ambulance were dispatched, the spokesperson said, adding that police and the BC Coroners Service may also have information about the incident.

CTV News has reached out to both of those agencies for more details, and this story will be updated if a response is received. BC EHS does not confirm fatalities resulting from incidents to which it responds.

Images from the scene show the nearly unrecognizable wreckage of a grey sedan partially obscured by the woods on the shoulder of the road.

The vehicle appeared to have been torn in half by the force of the crash.

The incident closed Lougheed Highway for more than eight hours Sunday.

DriveBC first tweeted about the incident around 12:30 a.m., saying that Highway 7 was closed in both directions between 272 and 280 streets.

The highway remained closed for several hours, with DriveBC announcing it had reopened shortly after 9 a.m.