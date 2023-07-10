Major crash closes Coquihalla in both directions

A multi-vehicle collision has shut down a stretch of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.

The crash took place at Box Canyon near the Great Beat Snowshed, according to DriveBC.

BC Emergency Health Services said it received a call at 2:04 p.m. Monday and sent four ambulances and two air ambulances to the site.

Transportation officials say to expect “major delays.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

A traffic camera shows a closed section of the Coquihalla Highway (DriveBC)