

Gary Barndt, CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver police are investigating a single vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Southwest Marine Drive between Blenheim and Balaclava streets.

Vancouver police posted to Twitter shortly after 7 a.m. saying the road was closed between those two streets. Shortly before 11 a.m., they posted again saying roads would be closed to traffic in both directions until 6 p.m., citing a "serious collision investigation."

Transit is still getting through, however.

CTV cameras saw a single silver Honda crashed into a utility pole. The roof had been taken off by rescuers and numerous evidence markers can be scene.

The number of injuries or how long the road will be closed for are both unknown, but police said they would provide updates when possible.

BC Hydro crews are also in the area responding to an outage affecting 289 customers. While it's not confirmed the outage is connected to this incident, BC Hydro says the cause of the outage is a "motor vehicle accident."

A time has not yet been given for when crews expect to have power restored.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as information becomes available