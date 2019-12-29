VANCOUVER -- WorkSafeBC is investigating after a maintenance worker was hit by a vehicle on the Golden Ears Bridge Friday.

The provincial agency confirmed Sunday that it had been notified of the incident and had launched an investigation.

Four ambulances responded to the scene of the collision around 2 p.m. on Dec. 27. The victim suffered "significant injuries" and was transported to hospital in serious condition, according to BC Emergency Health Services.

Ridge Meadows RCMP also responded to the scene, blocking traffic on one of the bridge's southbound lanes as they worked to determine what happened.

The worker was hit in the southbound lanes on the north end of the bridge. Video from the scene showed a silver Jeep Liberty SUV with a dent in its front hood.

The purpose of the WorkSafeBC investigation will be "to identify the cause of the incident, including any contributing factors, so that similar incidents can be prevented from happening in the future," the agency said in a statement.