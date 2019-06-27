

CTV News Vancouver





Police have identified the victim of Tuesday's Main Street shooting as 33-year-old Vaughan Bradley Lim.

Lim was discovered dead in an apartment near Main Street and East 35th Avenue on June 25 after police received reports of a shooting around 9:45 p.m.

A man was arrested after the shooting but has since been released from custody.

The investigation into the homicide, which is the city's fifth of 2019, is ongoing and charges haven't been laid.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver Police Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.