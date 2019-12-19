VANCOUVER -- With Christmas less than a week away, some B.C. residents may be scrambling to get gifts and cards mailed out in time as deadlines are quickly looming.

In fact, to ensure a holiday card gets to a B.C. recipient on time, it's best to send it out on Thursday, Dec. 19, Canada Post says.

For those sending a card out within their city, there's a little extra leeway as cards should be mailed out by Friday, Dec. 20.

Anyone hoping to send a card off to another province should be aware it may arrive after Christmas now as Canada Post's recommended mail date was Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Sending a parcel? Those deadlines are quickly approaching too. It's too late to send parcels by regular mail through Canada Post, but there are still other options. Xpresspost packages can be mailed out by Dec. 20 to arrive by Christmas Day, while those who opt for priority post can wait until Dec. 23. The quicker shipping options do cost more, however.

For those using Canada Post, most international shipping and mail deadlines have now passed.