

Jordan Jiang, CTV Vancouver





With tax season here, police say mail thieves are already on the hunt for personal information that may be used to steal identities.

Many people are anticipating tax documents arriving in their mailboxes, and police are worried that mail theft could lead to cases of identity theft and fraud.

In North Vancouver, Mounties are reminding people to check their mailboxes frequently.

“There have been several reported thefts of mail recently. Several are being actively investigated,” said media relations officer Cpl. Richard De Jong in an email statement.

Police say if you’re away or unavailable to collect mail, have someone get it for you or have Canada Post hold your mail delivery.

To reduce mail and identity theft, police and Canada Post recommend:

Checking and collecting mail frequently.

Have someone collect your mail items if you won’t be home for a lengthy period.

When making an address change, ensure you notify your mailers such as: financial institutions, government agencies, etc. Canada Post also offers mail forwarding services.

If mail fails to arrive, contact original sender to ensure they have the correct mailing address.

When shopping online, avoid having packages delivered to your front door if you’re not home during the day.

Report all suspicious activities around mailboxes to police and Canada Post.

In January, Mounties in Burnaby asked for the public’s help to identify up to five suspects following a series of mail thefts. So far, no arrests have been made.

Police have not said whether they believe the mail thefts in North Vancouver and Burnaby are connected. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more detailed information on how to protect your residence and keeping mailboxes secure visit the RCMP website.

More information is also available online through Canada Post.