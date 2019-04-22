Two earthquakes struck off the coast of Vancouver Island within short succession Monday, but officials said they don't anticipate any impact on residents.

The first quake, which registered as magnitude 4.6, hit about 166 kilometres west of Port Alice at around 1:30 p.m., according to a report from Natural Resources Canada.

"There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected," it reads.

A second, larger quake was recorded about 80 minutes later not far away. It registered as magnitude 5.3.

Natural Resources Canada said it doesn't expect a tsunami to form as a result of the quakes, and it hasn't received a report from anyone who felt either one.