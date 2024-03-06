Magnitude 4.1 earthquake recorded off coast of Vancouver Island

A 4.1 magnitude was recorded off the coast of Vancouver Island early Wednesday.

Earthquakes Canada said the seismic event happened at a depth of five kilometres and was recorded at about 12:40 a.m.

As the earthquake was about 250 kilometres southwest of Tofino, no damage was reported or expected, Earthquakes Canada said. As well, no tsunami is anticipated.

According to Earthquakes Canada's community internet intensity map, just one person reported feeling the tremor and indicated it felt "weak."

The last earthquake recorded by the federal agency in B.C. happened more than a month ago, about 200 kilometres west of Port Hardy. The Jan. 29 event measured at magnitude 4.5.

Just three days prior, two separate tremors were recorded near Squamish. The first, a 2.9-magnitude earthquake, happened at about 8:30 a.m. About 40 minutes later, a 3.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded. In spite of those tremors happening just 34 kilometres outside of Squamish, only a handful of people reported feeling either one to the federal agency.