Lytton wildfire: B.C. commits $18M to debris removal, other recovery work

The B.C. government has committed an additional $18.4 million for recovery efforts in the fire-ravaged community of Lytton.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the funding will cover debris removal, archaeological work and soil remediation for "all uninsured and underinsured properties" in the village, which went up in flames following days of record-high temperatures last summer.

"We are taking action to speed up the process and support the community through the very challenging task of rebuilding ahead," Farnworth said at a news conference Monday.

"This recovery is a partnership, and the province continues to have the backs of the people of Lytton."

Earlier in the day, MLA Jackie Tegart, who represents Lytton in her Fraser Nicola riding, slammed officials for not getting the work started sooner.

"It's been 250 days," Tegart wrote on Twitter. "Residents still have no access, no debris removal, no clear building process. It is appalling."

The province said work removing ash, soot, metal, bricks and other materials leftover from last year's devastating wildfire will begin Tuesday on village-owned properties before being expanded to residential lots.

Debris will be cleared from more than 200 properties in total, according to the government.

Some of the new funding will also be used to help identify and preserve items of cultural significance in the area, which officials said would further efforts at "collaborative resource management between the Nlaka'pamux Nation and the province."

"This is an area of significant cultural importance, and we need to be careful and respectful," Farnworth added. "That said, we do not want the cost of archaeological work to be a barrier to the people of Lytton."

Remediation to remove contaminants from the soil will then pave the way for the next steps in the rebuilding process, including permitting, to begin in the fall, officials said.