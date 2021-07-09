VANCOUVER -- Residents of the B.C. village decimated by a wildfire will be allowed back in to the area Friday as part of a bus tour.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District organized the tour of Lytton to allow residents to view the destruction and get a sense of what remains.

The fire swept through the area last week, with residents only having minutes to flee.

Premier John Horgan says he will lobby the prime minister to deploy Canada's military to help clear fire danger zones, in an effort to prevent future wildfires.