January is the busiest time of the year for travel agents as people scramble to get a winter break.

“They want the sun, they want the beach and they want to get out of the rain of Vancouver,” said Flight Centre’s Allison Wallace.

But Wallace says many travelers are no longer content with the fly n flop budget vacation.

“The big thing we’re noticing is people still want to go to a beach, but they’re wanting a higher end beach, they’re going further afar, to say the Cook Islands,” Wallace added.

Many people are now looking for what’s called the ‘better beach’ vacation. That means luxury accommodation and a lot of pampering.

Tour companies are stepping up to the plate and offering package deals to far flung places like Thailand’s Ko Sumui.

For $5,089 per person you can fly to Bangkok in February for 13 nights. First stopping in Bangkok for a stay at the gorgeous Siam Design Hotel – complete with roof top bar, infinity pool and fine dining. Then it’s off to a beach front villa at the exotic Intercontinental Samui Baan on Ko Sumui.

“They are paying a little bit more for a luxury accommodation and going more 5 star than just the cheapest beach they can find,” Wallace said.

According to Allied Market Research, luxury travel is expected to continue to grow at a rate of 6.4 per cent per year.

But it’s not just ‘better beaches’ travelers seek.

CTV News spoke to several folks at Vancouver’s International Airport who told us that they are interested in adventure travel as well as unique cultural experiences.

“They’ve gone from being the sightseer. They’ve gone from sitting in a bus and looking at things from afar to wanting to be part of the cultural experience,” said Wallace.

Tour companies in Canada are offering that too, like G Adeventures, which has just started offering wellness tours. Or you can take in the Northern Lights of Finland Tour with Collette. It features luxury accommodation, dog sledding, reindeer, ice fishing and a whole lot more.

According to Trip Advisor skip-the-line historical experiences, food tours and cooking classes have skyrocketed with a year over year growth up to 125 per cent. The key word in travel exotic.

“ They’re not just looking for the fly n flop. They’re taking longer periods of time to go, especially at this time of year,” Wallace added.

