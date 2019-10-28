

CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER – Police are reminding drivers to obey the rules of the road after a luxury SUV was clocked more than doubling the speed limit on Granville Street this weekend.

A picture posted to the Vancouver Police Department's Twitter feed on Monday shows a speed gun reading of 130 km/h and a vehicle that appears to be a black Mercedes-Benz G-class.

"This vehicle will spend the next 7 days in the impound lot," the department wrote. "The driver also got a ticket for excessive speed."

Authorities said the driver was caught zooming down busy Granville Street on Saturday night. It's unclear where exactly it happened, but the picture shows the vehicle pulled over in a residential area that would be south of Broadway.

The speed limit is 50 km/h, though it's common to see drivers going considerably faster up and down south Granville. In their tweet, police urged all motorists to "slow down, stay safe, and use common sense" on the roads.

Excessive speeding tickets in B.C. range from $368 to $483, and come with three driver penalty points.