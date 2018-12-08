

Within the span of a few short hours, North Shore rescuers were called to help two injured hikers Saturday.

A manager of North Shore Rescue, Allan McMordie, said one hiker badly injured her leg while another fell along the Baden Powell Trail.

It is just a glimpse into the kind of year NSR has had.

"We're responding to more calls from the police but people are certainly more aware of us, so it looks like we are going to have a record-setting year," McMordie said.

Various search and rescue groups in the Lower Mainland are also receiving more calls every year.

"Looking at the numbers province-wide, the increase happens over time and we believe that's based on population," Coquitlam SAR manager Michael Coyle told CTV News.

In the last three years, each SAR team has set new rescue records.

In 2015, NSR had 139 rescues and with 137 calls so far this year, it may break that record.

In 2016, Squamish SAR had 106 rescues and this year, it is just four calls shy of matching that.

Last year, Coquitlam SAR shattered its record with 57 calls and this year, the load has decreased to 37.

Coyle said people should remember the three T's: trip plan, tell someone and take the essentials. He believes the responsibility should also be on businesses, such as ski hill operators, who welcome people to the backcountry.

"Their responsibility doesn’t end by just bringing people there and making them sign a disclaimer," he said. "I believe they also have the responsibility to make sure people have as many opportunities to learn about what those hazards are and how to mitigate those hazards as well."

Coyle said the province can also do more by maintaining trails and improving signage.

He recommends people take a look at Adventure Smart for more tips and resources.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Allison Hurst