Lower Mainland police chase driver through 3 cities

Mounties in Surrey say a woman has been arrested after a pursuit that spanned three Lower Mainland cities on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:15 p.m., the Surrey RCMP says it attempted to stop a driver in the south of the city, but she “failed to stop for police and continued to drive recklessly.”

An RCMP helicopter was deployed to follow the vehicle—a green Toyota Corolla—as it drove through Surrey, Langley and into Abbotsford.

Witnesses reported both RCMP and Abbotsford Police Department cars were involved in the chase.

The car turned around and returned to Langley, where it collided head-on with a pickup truck near the intersection of 208 Street and 51B Avenue.

“The female driver was arrested by Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services and treated at scene by EHS for minor injuries. Thankfully, the occupant of the civilian vehicle was not injured,” the Surrey RCMP wrote in a news release.

Police said to expect delays in the area for the time being, and asked anyone with information to call the Surrey RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502.