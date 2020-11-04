VANCOUVER -- Three more COVID-19 exposure notices have been posted for Lower Mainland grocery stores.

Parent company Loblaws posted an exposure notice on Tuesday, saying an employee at the Real Canadian Superstore at 7550 King George Blvd. – who last worked on Oct. 29 – tested positive for the disease.

Then, on Wednesday, the company posted two more notices. One was for another Superstore in Surrey, but at 14650 104 Ave. The employee from that location who tested positive for COVID-19 last worked on Oct. 30.

Both Surrey locations have previously posted exposure notices, including some just last month.

The other notice posted Wednesday was for a Superstore in Chilliwack. The employee at the 45779 Luckakuck Way location worked their last shift on Oct. 27.

"In all of our stores, we encourage our colleagues and employees to wear masks, particularly where physical distancing is not always possible," Loblaws says on its website.

"Given the important role we play in our communities, we are prepared for all possible situations, including a positive test for COVID-19 in our stores."

Last week, B.C. health officials said the expectation was that masks would now be worn in all indoor public spaces.

"Now is the time for all of us to work together, while staying apart, to slow the spread of COVID-19 – and together we will get through this winter," Dr. Bonnie Henry said during one of her briefings last week.

"We are also learning that it transmits more easily in the winter months, so we need to take additional precautions."

Over the weekend, seven other exposure notices were posted for grocery stores across B.C.