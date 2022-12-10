Lower Mainland flu vaccine clinics will remain open through the holidays, health authorities say

The Lower Mainland's two regional health authorities say their influenza vaccine clinics will remain open through the holiday season and into the new year, contrary to online rumours suggesting they would close Dec. 17 for a holiday break.

Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health each tell CTV News their vaccination campaigns will not pause on that date.

Fraser Health says in a statement that clinics will be closed on Christmas and Boxing Day, as well as New Year's Day, but will remain open on all other dates between now and Jan. 1.

Vancouver Coastal Health's statement does not specify holiday closing dates for its clinics, but confirms that appointments will continue to be available after Dec. 17.

"The influenza vaccine campaign runs into the new year, and there will be appointments available as long as there is vaccine supply," the statement reads.

Both health authorities remind people to register and book their appointments through the province's online Get Vaccinated system.

B.C. is currently in the midst of a "vaccine blitz," with several health authorities offering additional walk-in immunization clinics to encourage people – especially families with young children – to get vaccinated before the holidays.

As of Dec. 7, according to the provincial Ministry of Health, 23 per cent of children ages six months to four years had been vaccinated, as had 21 per cent of children ages five to 11.

Vaccination rates were even lower among those ages 12 to 17 (15 per cent) and 18 to 49 (17 per cent), but were higher among older people, with 30 per cent of those ages 50 to 64 vaccinated and 53 per cent of those ages 65 and older.

An early and intense flu season has led to the deaths of six children in B.C. in recent weeks. Typically, only five or six children die from the flu in the entire country in a year.

Influenza and other respiratory illnesses have contributed to significant strain on pediatric emergency departments in the province since at least mid-November.

On Friday night, a memo to staff at BC Children's Hospital announced that "when medically appropriate, two patients may share a single-patient room."

The change is necessary due to "an increase in the volume of patients this respiratory illness season," according to the memo.