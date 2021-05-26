COVID-19 case counts once again remain low in the Northwest.

From May 2nd to 8th, Terrace, Smithers and Kitimat each reported three new cases of the virus, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Meanwhile, Prince Rupert and Burns Lake reported one new case each.

Six new cases were reported in Nechako, and two were reported in Upper Skeena.

Haida Gwaii, Nisga'a, and the Snow Country - Stikine - Telegraph Creek region all reported no new cases.