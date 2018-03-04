

As they have done for years, loved ones gathered ahead of the anniversary of a horrific crash in Abbotsford calling for change.

Loved ones gathered Sunday to mark the 11th anniversary of a crash on Highway 1 that killed three farmworkers. The workers were among 17 travelling in the 15-seat van that slammed into a concrete median.

"They packed their lunches, searched for the bus fare or the car keys and left for work. Some kissed the foreheads of their kids as they walked out the door. Others said a quick goodbye and promised to finish the conversation, or help with the chores, when they returned home later that night. But they never returned home," Labour Minister Harry Bains said in a statement Sunday.

"None of them, nor their loved ones, fathomed that these would be their final words or actions, because a preventable work accident stole their future."

The driver wasn't properly licensed, and some people were sitting on a wooden bench in the van. There were only two seatbelts inside.

The victims were all mothers: Sukvinder Kaur Punia, Sarbjit Kaur Sidhu and Amarjit Kaur Bal.

The annual vigil for is a painful but cathartic ritual bereaved relatives endure each year.

Among those gathered Sunday was Avneet Sidhu, who was seven when her mother died.

"It wasn't until the day of the funeral that it actually hit me," she said in a video produced by the BC Labour Heritage Centre.

"It feels like it could have been prevented and I think that's what hurts more. The fact that that loss of life didn't need to happen, and my life would have been completely different."

Regulations were tightened in the years since, and officials conduct random roadside and on-site inspections meant to prevent similar tragedies. The province also aimed to improve worker education so that those taking jobs on farms know their rights and recognize unsafe conditions.

Speaking to CTV News, Sidhu said the crash led to positive changes, but she feels like there's room for improvement.

"I definitely think a lot more can be done in terms of safety being taken seriously," she said Sunday.

Bains attended Sunday's vigil, and said he agrees that more can be done.

"I always say for workers' health and safety, you can never do enough," he said.

"Workers continue to get injured at work places or get ill, and they're still getting killed, and that has to stop."

He said he's now looking at ways to further improve safety, including the practice of having workers stand on the side of the road during vehicle inspections.

Compounding the grief families feel is a feeling of injustice in this case.

Charges were recommended at the time but never laid. The owners of the van were fined, then filed for bankruptcy, so the $2,000 was never paid.

The Ministry of Labour is also remembering the death of Grant DePatie, a gas station attendant who died in Maple Ridge in 2005 while attempting to stop a driver from stealing gas.

Following DePatie's death, the province became Canada's first to require customers to pay before they pump. The government also amended regulations requiring late night workers be accompanied by another, protected by a barrier or work with safeguards including surveillance cameras.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald