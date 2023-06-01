'Love wins' display installed by anonymous ally after Pride flag vandalism at B.C. church

Vandalism of a church in Delta displaying Pride flags is being investigated as a hate crime, according to police, who say it is the fifth such incident that has been reported in the past several years.

On Wednesday, black paint was splattered on a window at Ladner United Church where a Progress and Pride flag hangs, the Delta Police Department said in a statement.

"These flags are symbolic representations of the 2SLGBTQI+ community and their allies and serve as a source of identity and support for many individuals," a statement from police says.

"Defacing or damaging these flags is illegal, disrespectful, and deeply hurtful to the 2SLGBTQI+ community. In this instance, it is not only mischief, it is also being investigated as a hate crime against both the Church hoisting the flag and the broader 2SLGBTQI+ community."

No suspects have been identified in this incident or any of the previous ones, police say, adding that they are committed to conducting a thorough investigation.

Last year, someone was caught on camera poking holes into a flag outside of the church. In 2021, a flag flying in the same spot above the church entrance was vandalized with black spray paint. In 2019, black paint was smeared on the church's Pride flag twice in the span of just two weeks.

The church, in a Facebook post, said there has been an outpouring of support following this latest act including people stopping by to make donations and volunteer to help clean up.

And overnight Wednesday, an anonymous supporter installed a lawn display saying "love wins."

Anyone with information on the latest act of vandalism, or the previous ones, is urged to call 604-946-4411. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8247).