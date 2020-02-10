Love is in the air at Amazon Canada
VANCOUVER -- Nearly half of Canadians find Valentine's Day romantic or fun, an Amazon Canada survey has found.
Results also show the classic card and flower combination remains popular among older Canadians, but only seven per cent of those aged 18 to 34 would want this typical holiday go to.
Amazon Canada's Valentine's Day store at amazon.ca/ValentinesDay takes the guesswork out of finding the perfect gift for that special someone.
The festivities begin the day before Valentine's on Thursday for "Galentine's Day," a day when women celebrate their female friendships. Galentine's is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Kaan Yalkin from Amazon Canada shared a few good gift ideas for yourself or friends to celebrate.
- Clay Face Mask Assortment Pack
- For The Girls Adult Party Game by What Do You Meme?
- A Snarky Adult Colouring Book: I Run on Coffee, Sarcasm & Lipstick
Amazon Canada found that British Columbians were more likely to buy a gift for a friend this Valentine's Day over any other province. Yalkin shared some top picks from the gift guide.
- Knock Knock Why You're So Awesome Fill In The Love Book Fill-In The Blank Gift Journal
- Echo Show 8 HD 8" Smart Display With Alexa
- Cadbury Selection Box of 10 Full Size British Chocolate Bars from Great British Treats
One of the hottest trends right now is the Valentine's Day tree. This is perfect if you haven't taken down your Christmas tree or you can spice things up in the home with your favourite pink, white or red tree.
- Amosfun Mini Christmas Tree Decoration
- Valentine's Day Felt Heart
- Manhattan Toy Lovelies Pink Binky Bunny
- Beistle Packaged Printed Cupid Cut-Outs
Another growing trend is pampering your pets. Amazon found that younger Canadians are almost twice as likely to buy a Valentine's Day gift for their four legged friend. Yalkin shared some pawsitively perfect ideas.
- Chiwava 36PCS Furry Cat Toys
- Pavilion's Pets Red Heart Shaped Canvas and Rope Dog Squeaky Toy
- Chew Toys n' Treats for Dogs/Puppies Bundle
Getting a restaurant reservation can be tough, but there are plenty of things you can do to add some flair to a cozy night in. Non-traditional gifts are a growing trend for the holiday.
- Nespresso Essenza Plus Espresso Machine by De'Longhi
- KitchenAid Design Collection
- Instant Pot Ultra
- NEST Frangrances 3-Wick Candle
If you've left your gifts to the last moment there is no need to worry. Prime Members can filter items to see which products qualify for free same-day delivery. Yalkin had some suggestions to offer for if you are left in a time crunch.
- Nestlé Aero Truffle Milk Chocolate
- HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer
- Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote
Amazon Canada