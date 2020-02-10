VANCOUVER -- Nearly half of Canadians find Valentine's Day romantic or fun, an Amazon Canada survey has found.

Results also show the classic card and flower combination remains popular among older Canadians, but only seven per cent of those aged 18 to 34 would want this typical holiday go to.

The festivities begin the day before Valentine's on Thursday for "Galentine's Day," a day when women celebrate their female friendships. Galentine's is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Kaan Yalkin from Amazon Canada shared a few good gift ideas for yourself or friends to celebrate.

Amazon Canada found that British Columbians were more likely to buy a gift for a friend this Valentine's Day over any other province. Yalkin shared some top picks from the gift guide.

One of the hottest trends right now is the Valentine's Day tree. This is perfect if you haven't taken down your Christmas tree or you can spice things up in the home with your favourite pink, white or red tree.

Another growing trend is pampering your pets. Amazon found that younger Canadians are almost twice as likely to buy a Valentine's Day gift for their four legged friend. Yalkin shared some pawsitively perfect ideas.

Getting a restaurant reservation can be tough, but there are plenty of things you can do to add some flair to a cozy night in. Non-traditional gifts are a growing trend for the holiday.

If you've left your gifts to the last moment there is no need to worry. Prime Members can filter items to see which products qualify for free same-day delivery. Yalkin had some suggestions to offer for if you are left in a time crunch.

