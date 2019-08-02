Fans of nudity and athleticism, take note.

This weekend is the Wreck Beach Bare Buns Run, a five-kilometre fundraiser taking place on Vancouver's nude beach.

Participants in various stages of undress are expected to storm the beach for the 22nd annual event on Sunday afternoon.

The race starts at 2 p.m., but participants should register between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at a location described by organizers as "the sandy tidal flats of the Trail 6 beach."

Adults will be charged $25 to participate, while registration costs $20 for runners under 16 or over 60. Organizers will be handing out T-shirts and tank tops, but warn there's a limited supply.

All proceeds go to the Wreck Beach Preservation Society, a group that works to keep the beach in as natural a state as possible.

The Bare Buns run course is open to competitive or leisurely runners, and can also be walked.

Runners can choose how much they wear.

They can opt for full nudity, be partially clothed or be fully dressed – "shy," organizers wrote in a news advisory about the race.

The event includes awards for age categories, and all participants will receive a certificate of participation. Bring your sunscreen.