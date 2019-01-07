

CTV Vancouver





The day after a tense police incident that unfolded on the east end of Chilliwack, authorities remain tight-lipped about what happened.

One witness told CTV News she saw armed RCMP officers surrounding a construction site on Marble Hill Road Sunday, then heard a series of loud bangs.

"It was like the popping sound of a gun: pop, pop, pop," said Shannon Murray, who was driving through the area at the time.

"I had my baby in the car, and that was the first thing I thought of – I just wanted to get out of there."

CTV News contacted the Chilliwack RCMP detachment, which promised to release some information on the incident Monday.