

CTV Vancouver





Mounties have ruled out the possibility that a car bomb caused the SUV fire that put a man in hospital with serious burns this week.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said the loud bang overheard by witnesses around the time of the fire was potentially an airbag bursting.

"It is not uncommon for airbags to explode because of the heat from the fire," Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk said in a news release.

A bomb squad was called to the scene after the white Jeep Cherokee went up in flames near Harris Road and Lougheed Highway on Tuesday night, but police have since ruled out the possibility that explosives were involved.

The cause of the fire still has yet to be determined, however. Police said earlier this week that it appeared suspicious because the flames didn't start near the SUV’s motor.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was standing next to the Cherokee when it erupted in flames, and suffered first, second and third-degree burns.