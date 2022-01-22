Lotto winner saw 'bunch of zeros' and thought he was seeing a 'binary-error code'

Eric Emery is pictured in a photo provided by BCLC. Eric Emery is pictured in a photo provided by BCLC.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener