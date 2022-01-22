Lotto winner saw 'bunch of zeros' and thought he was seeing a 'binary-error code'
It's not unusual that lottery winners say they didn't believe what they saw when they found out about their sudden fortunes, but one of B.C.'s newest millionaires went a step further.
Not only did Eric Emery not believe he'd won the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize in a Lotto 6/49 draw, but he even came up with an explanation for what he was seeing when he checked his ticket.
"I saw the one and a bunch of zeros and thought maybe it was a binary-error code," the resident of Surrey told the B.C. Lottery Corporation.
"My first thought was, 'Is this an error?'"
But what he saw was his prize: $1,000,000.
Emery told BCLC he knew who he'd tell first, because he knew who would ask first.
"Every Monday, my wife asks me, 'Did you make me a millionaire?' I knew she would ask me when I got home," Emery told BCLC.
As is often the case, she didn't believe it either. She even told him off for joking.
Then she started to cry, realizing it wasn't a prank, he said. The pair planned to celebrate with a family dinner, and will start planning a post-pandemic trip.
Emery bought his lucky ticket to the Christmas Day draw at a 7-Eleven on 200th Street in Langley, BCLC said.
He actually won the highest dollar amount in that draw, as no one matched all six numbers to claim the $18,262,578.10 jackpot.
Other B.C. winners that day include unidentified residents of Powell River and Coquitlam, who won $100,000 and $500,000.
But the odds were not in any of the winners' favour. Chances of winning the prize Emery claimed vary depending on the number of plays for the draw, but the winner must match the 10-digit number exactly.
The chances of winning the $500,000 Extra prize are one in more than 3.7 million, according to PlayNow.com.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It feels like betrayal': Vulnerable families respond to COVID-19 changes as B.C.'s top doctor defends approach
When the provincial health officer told British Columbians she was removing isolation requirements and testing for most of the population and compared managing COVID-19 in similar terms to the flu or common cold, many people were shocked and some instantly alarmed.
3 Canadians shot, 2 killed, at Mexican resort: local officials
Two Canadians were killed and another was injured in a shooting at a Mexican resort near Playa del Carmen on Friday, local officials have reported. The shooting took place at Hotel Xcaret.
Canada-wide warrant issued for Sask. man charged with abducting his daughter
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Saskatchewan man charged with the abduction of his seven-year-old daughter.
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 4,026 while ICU admissions reach 600
Ontario health officials are reporting a drop in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday as ICU admissions linked to the virus climb.
'They came with a knife': Afghan journalists face attacks and arrests
Under Taliban rule, journalists are being threatened, attacked and detained for their work while others, many of them women, have been forced from their jobs.
Canada Post unveils stamp honouring jazz legend Eleanor Collins
Canada Post has revealed its new stamp honouring 102-year-old trailblazing jazz singer Eleanor Collins.
PM says 24 Sussex Drive in 'terrible condition,' has no plans to live there
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 24 Sussex Drive, the official residence of Canada's prime minister, is in 'terrible condition' and he and his family have no plans to move in during his time in office.
Baltic nations to ship Washington-endorsed arms to Ukraine
The Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will send U.S.-made anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine in a move that Washington says it is fully endorsing amid Kyiv's escalating tensions with Russia
Irish police investigate claim dead man taken to post office
Police in Ireland are investigating reports that the body of a dead man was brought to a post office in an attempt to collect his pension.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. looking at redeveloping Victoria affordable housing complex
BC Housing is in the early stages of redevelopment planning for the decades-old Evergreen Terrace affordable housing complex in Victoria.
-
Island Health confirms 1 new COVID-19 death in final update of the week
Across the province, nine COVID-19-related deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, including the one in Island Health.
-
UVic students and staff express concern about return to campus
The University of Victoria campus was quiet on Friday, but come Monday, students will be back as in-person learning resumes.
Calgary
-
Past the peak? Alberta experts cautiously optimistic as Omicron variant begins downward trend
Alberta’s health-care system remains under extensive strain with more people in hospital than at any previous time during the pandemic, but signs from wastewater analysts suggest the province is slowly beginning to surpass the peak of COVID-19 infections.
-
Former Calgarian who murdered girlfriend in 2002 receives life sentence with no parole for 17 years
Stephane Parent, who was found guilty of second-degree murder in October 2021, was sentenced Friday.
-
Calgary's inconsistent weather continues to cause water main breaks
The City of Calgary says roughly 200 homes, along with many businesses, are affected by water main breaks over the last 48 hours.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 4 highest hospitalizations counts have all occurred in last 4 days
There are now a pandemic-high 1,191 COVID-19 patients in hospital, an increase of 277, or 30 per cent, from a week ago.
-
Alberta RCMP investigating after child found wandering on highway near St. Paul
Alberta RCMP say they are investigating after a child was found wandering on a highway near a town northeast of Edmonton earlier this week.
-
Past the peak? Alberta experts cautiously optimistic as Omicron variant begins downward trend
Alberta’s health-care system remains under extensive strain with more people in hospital than at any previous time during the pandemic, but signs from wastewater analysts suggest the province is slowly beginning to surpass the peak of COVID-19 infections.
Toronto
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 4,026 while ICU admissions reach 600
Ontario health officials are reporting a drop in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday as ICU admissions linked to the virus climb.
-
SIU investigating after man dies in officer-involved shooting in Markham, Ont.
The province’s police watchdog is investigating after an officer-involved shooting left a man dead in Markham on Friday night.
-
Ontario clinic accidentally gives people six doses of COVID-19 vaccine in one shot
A 75-year-old man is among multiple people in Ontario who say they were accidentally given the equivalent of six doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while getting their booster shot.
Montreal
-
'In jail': Teenagers spent 10 days in windowless rooms in Quebec group homes over COVID-19 exposure
Vulnerable teenage girls in a Laval group home were confined to windowless rooms for 10 straight days this month – though they didn’t have COVID-19 – under a provincial directive, CTV has learned. Similar lockdowns happened at other homes, including one for much younger children.
-
New app developed in Montreal to measure pain in cats
A new app developed by Montreal researchers will help cat owners determine if their pet is in pain.
-
Man shot several times in second scene of gunfire on a violent Montreal night
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a second shooting overnight that left a young man in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba border deaths may be part of larger human smuggling operation: documents
U.S. agents have launched an investigation into a larger human smuggling operation after a family of four froze to death while attempting to cross into the United States from Canada near Emerson, Man. during a blizzard.
-
Corrections officer charged in death of inmate William Ahmo: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP have charged a corrections officer in the death of an inmate at Headingley Correctional Centre last year.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for Sask. man charged with abducting his daughter
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Saskatchewan man charged with the abduction of his seven-year-old daughter.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon boy with rare brain tumour dies
A Saskatoon boy with a rare brain tumour who was known for inspiring others in the community has died.
-
Saskatoon couple killed in stabbing was expecting a child, family member says
A 20-year-old man now faces an additional murder charge after another person died from their injuries in hospital.
-
‘I just couldn't believe it’: Sask. woman’s photo cracks top 10 at World Photographic Cup
A Saskatchewan woman is making her mark on a global stage after one of her nature photographs made the the top 10 at the World Photographic Cup (WPC).
Regina
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for Sask. man charged with abducting his daughter
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Saskatchewan man charged with the abduction of his seven-year-old daughter.
-
Programming error limited Sask. COVID-19 death, recovery reporting in January
A programming error limited Saskatchewan COVID-19 death and recovered case data reporting in January, according to the Government of Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. could hit record high COVID-19 hospitalizations in February: government modelling
Saskatchewan could more than double its record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in February, according to government modelling that was leaked online earlier this week.
Atlantic
-
“We just want this to move forward” – Family members hope for no further delays in public examination of N.S. mass shooting
Family members of those killed in Nova Scotia’s mass shooting hope there will be no further delays for public hearings examining the massacre.
-
38-year-old man dies following snowmobile crash in Bouctouche, N.B
RCMP say a 38-year-old man from Boudreau-Ouest, N.B, has died following a single snowmobile crash in Bouctouche.
-
Latest research says combination of throat and nose swabs provides better COVID-19 rapid test results: Nova Scotia Health
In a Canadian first, Nova Scotia researchers say COVID-19 rapid tests that include both throat and nose swabs provide greater accuracy in detecting the virus.
London
-
COVID-19 outbreak growing at EMDC
A COVID-19 outbreak at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre is prompting calls for more to be done to protect inmates and staff.
-
$22 million Victoria Bridge replacement span panned by cycling advocates
Avid cyclist Paula Coutinho takes a full traffic lane when crossing the Victoria Bridge on Ridout connecting Old South to the downtown.
-
Canada Post unveils stamp honouring jazz legend Eleanor Collins
Canada Post has revealed its new stamp honouring 102-year-old trailblazing jazz singer Eleanor Collins.
Northern Ontario
-
3 Canadians shot, 2 killed, at Mexican resort: local officials
Two Canadians were killed and another was injured in a shooting at a Mexican resort near Playa del Carmen on Friday, local officials have reported. The shooting took place at Hotel Xcaret.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for Sask. man charged with abducting his daughter
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Saskatchewan man charged with the abduction of his seven-year-old daughter.
-
Baltic nations to ship Washington-endorsed arms to Ukraine
The Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will send U.S.-made anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine in a move that Washington says it is fully endorsing amid Kyiv's escalating tensions with Russia
Kitchener
-
Pornographic images found on Kitchener elementary school playground
Police are investigating after pornographic images, some of young children, were found on a playground at a Kitchener elementary school.
-
'Silenced and punished': WRDSB teacher speaks out about controversial school board meeting
A teacher with the Waterloo Region District School Board, who was removed from a virtual board meeting this week after making what the chair called "transphobic" comments, said the experience left her feeling "bullied, slandered and abused."
-
Grassroots organizations team up to fight MZO in Wilmot Township
After battling a Minister’s Zoning Order in their own communities, several grassroots organizations are taking on another proposed MZO fight in Wilmot Township.