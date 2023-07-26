Lotto Max jackpot: Winning ticket purchased in B.C.
Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Kamloops, B.C., is $35 million richer after Tuesday's draw.
The total Lotto Max jackpot was $70 million but two tickets matched all seven numbers, the one purchased in B.C. and another in Alberta.
The winning numbers were 15, 16, 17, 18, 43, 44 and 48
The odds of winning a Lotto Max jackpot are 1 in 33,294,800 per $5 play, according to the BC Lottery Corporation.
Winners have 52 weeks form the date of the draw to claim their prize. Once that's done, the BCLC says it will share the winner's name and the location where they bought their lucky ticket.
Two other tickets purchased in B.C. – one in Vancouver and one in Delta – have minted new millionaires, albeit with a relatively small prize of $1 million each.
Sinead O'Connor, Irish singer behind 'Nothing Compares 2 U' and more, dead at 56
Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor, who became as well known for her music as her troubled life as, has died, according to RTE, Ireland’s public broadcaster. She was 56.
WATCH LIVE | Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Cabinet shuffle: Analysis and list of who's who after Trudeau's cabinet overhaul
An interactive list and a provincial, gender and diversity breakdown of how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal cabinet stands after the July 23, 2023 cabinet shuffle.
A crucial system of ocean currents is heading for a collapse that 'would affect every person on the planet'
A vital system of ocean currents could collapse within a few decades if the world continues to pump out planet-heating pollution, scientists are warning – an event that would be catastrophic for global weather and 'affect every person on the planet.'
Canada shows its mettle with wild comeback win over Ireland at Women's World Cup
It's early days at the FIFA Women's World Cup, but Canada showed its mettle Wednesday in a 2-1 comeback win over Ireland that signalled the Olympic champion may have plenty more to say at the tournament.
A fire on a ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars is burning in the North Sea and 1 crew member has died
A fire on a freight ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars was burning out of control Wednesday in the North Sea, and the Dutch coast guard said one crew member had died, others were hurt and it was working to save the vessel from sinking close to an important habitat for migratory birds.
Whistleblower tells Congress the U.S. is concealing 'multi-decade' program that captures UFOs
The U.S. is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects, a former Air Force intelligence officer testified Wednesday to Congress. The Pentagon has denied his claims.
A new millipede species is crawling under L.A. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs
The City of Angels, a metropolis of freeways and traffic, has a newly discovered species named in its honour: The Los Angeles Thread Millipede.
Water crisis in Nunavut's capital likely won't be resolved for another 3 years: MLA
From treatment issues to car wash bans, accessing clean drinking water has remained a struggle in Iqaluit with one MLA saying a resolution is likely still years away.
Vancouver Island
Highway 4 on Vancouver Island remains closed due to high winds
The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says the highway will reopen after one of the cranes at the work site is repaired around 11:30 a.m.
B.C. provides relief for ranchers as drought causes hay scarcity
Tuesday’s damp weather was a rare respite for Comox Valley cattle rancher Brad Chappell, who is struggling with the lack of feed due to drought conditions. "This is the toughest year for sure that we’ve seen."
Tribal council president files lawsuit after Tofino floatplane crash
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council President Judith Sayers has filed a civil claim for negligence and damages against Atleo River Air Service Ltd., after a seaplane overturned and crashed into shallow water in 2021, leaving Sayers with serious injuries.
Calgary
Calgary police investigating deadly hit-and-run release new details, photos
Calgary police have released a photo of a man they're hoping to identify in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in the community of Horizon last week.
2 people killed in southwest Calgary house fire
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire in the city's southwest on Wednesday that killed two people.
It's a boy! Calgary Zoo gives update on penguin chick
Staff at the Calgary Zoo have revealed the sex of the newest addition to the Penguin Plunge.
Edmonton
Boyfriend charged with murder in the death of missing Beaumont mother
A woman who was missing from Beaumont for 10 days was murdered, according to RCMP who announced a charge against a 43-year-old man Tuesday evening.
Driver charged following EPS car chase, Sherwood Park crash
Edmonton police say several charges are pending after a crash caused Wye Road to be closed during afternoon rush hour on Tuesday.
Toronto
EXCLUSIVE | Paul Bernardo transfer: How correctional services prepared for public reaction
Correctional Services Canada (CSC) started to plan its public response to Paul Bernardo’s transfer in January, nearly six months before the convicted killer was moved out of a maximum-security prison.
'Unusual delay' strands Toronto-bound travellers overseas for nearly 40 hours
Travellers bound for Toronto were stranded overseas for nearly 40 hours this week after an Air Transat flight experienced an “unusual delay.”
-
Montreal
Montreal police officer slashed with a sharp object during arrest in Cote-des-Neiges
A Montreal police (SPVM) officer was transported to hospital with serious injuries after being slashed with a sharp object while attempting to detain a suspect. The officer is expected to survive.
Quebec will mostly ban the use of private health agencies starting next year
The government of Quebec announced that a draft regulation will gradually prohibit, except for exceptions, the use of private agencies and self-employed workers in the health and social services network.
Montreal looks to boost lagging participation in food waste collection
Brown bins have become ubiquitous on Montreal streets and doorsteps, but nearly half are not being used, data suggests. The city says a large-scale food waste awareness campaign will launch later this year to try to change that.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg police headquarters vandalized with graffiti
The Winnipeg Police Service’s headquarters in downtown Winnipeg has been vandalized.
Manitoba auditor general says abuse in care homes occurred, investigations flawed
Manitoba's auditor general says there have been cases of physical or sexual abuse in personal care homes that have been subjected to flawed investigations and wrong conclusions.
Saskatoon
'Jittery as hell': Saskatoon woman shaken after witnessing her nephew's stabbing
The stabbing of a teenager in downtown Saskatoon last week has left one family in shock and looking for answers.
Federal inmate dies in Saskatoon
An inmate has died at a federal facility in Saskatoon.
-
Regina
Sask. government housing vacancies up more than 400% in Regina from a decade ago, documents show
Windows and doors boarded up, yards unkempt and trash strewn about. What's surprising is that these housing units are owned and maintained by the Government of Saskatchewan.
'Old boys' club': Federal employees question how Experience Regina rebrand was approved
Federal government employees expressed relief that Prairies Economic Development Canada was not involved in a disastrous rebrand that saw Saskatchewan's capital city criticized for sexualized slogans.
Here's where temperature records were broken in Sask. yesterday, according to ECCC
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada's (ECCC) website, eight communities saw record-high temperatures in Saskatchewan on Tuesday.
Atlantic
Province announces funding for Nova Scotians who suffered property damage from flash flooding
Nova Scotians who have suffered property damage from this past weekend’s flash flooding can apply for up to $200,000 in uninsurable losses per household, the province announced Wednesday.
Three dead, two injured after multi-vehicle crash outside Jemseg, N.B.
New Brunswick RCMP say a section of Highway 2 outside of Jemseg remains closed Wednesday, one day after a collision.
Missing man who was tubing in Lunenburg County believed to be swept out to sea: RCMP
The missing man who had been tubing on Gold River on Nova Scotia’s South Shore is believed to have been swept out to sea, Lunenburg District RCMP say.
London
200 videos of women recorded without their knowledge: LPS
A Fergus man has been charged by London police after more than 200 videos of women and digital images of suspected child porn were seized.
Attempted abduction in Perth County
The reported incident happened some time between 11 a.m. and 11:13 a.m. on Perth Line 131 just south of Line 86.
London soccer fans cheer on Canadian women at World Cup
Canada, including London's Jessie Fleming, has picked up its first win at the Women's World Cup.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury police arrest one after Flour Mill firearm complaint
Hours after Sudbury police set up a perimeter around a residential building on a quiet Flour Mill street following a firearm complaint, one man has been arrested.
Sudbury’s Lowe’s store to become a Rona outlet
During the next few weeks, Sudbury's Lowe’s store on Marcus Drive will be converted into a RONA.
Kitchener
'It's a hockey town': Rangers welcome organization’s 25th head coach
The Kitchener Rangers officially welcomed the new boss behind the bench on Wednesday during a media day at The Aud.
Witnesses describe dramatic pilot rescue after plane crashes into Belwood Lake
The pilot of a small plane has minor injuries after conducting an emergency landing on Belwood Lake on Monday evening.
Man arrested after swinging axe in Kitchener: WRPS
A 33-year-old man is facing charges after police say he was swinging an axe towards people in Kitchener.