A husband and wife from Merritt, B.C. say they are in disbelief after winning Friday night's $25.9-million Lotto Max jackpot.

George Munro and Rowena Inyallie were making a normal stop at Courtesy Corner Market for some juice and a chocolate bar when Munro bought the life-changing ticket.

"Absolutely amazing," Inyallie said in a statement. "Best $6 we ever spent. I'm still waiting to wake up."

Munro said he plans to use to money to fund an early retirement.

"This win comes at a perfect time as I was just thinking there's no way I can do my job for another 20 years," he said. "It's really physically demanding. I've let work know I can stay on until they find a replacement."

The couple has already bought a new Ford F-350 pickup truck and a Ford Shelby Mustang. They also plan to renovate their house and help out friends and family.

"We also run a baseball team at home, so I think brand new jerseys are in store for everyone," Munro said.

One lottery player in Ontario who matched six of out of seven winning numbers in Friday's draw won about $320,000, and 65 $5,200 prizes were handed out.

The next jackpot will be worth an estimated $10 million.