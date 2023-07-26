Lotto Max jackpot: Winning ticket purchased in B.C.

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Kamloops, B.C., is $35 million richer after Tuesday's draw.

The total Lotto Max jackpot was $70 million but two tickets matched all seven numbers, the one purchased in B.C. and another in Alberta.

The winning numbers were 15, 16, 17, 18, 43, 44 and 48

The odds of winning a Lotto Max jackpot are 1 in 33,294,800 per $5 play, according to the BC Lottery Corporation.

Winners have 52 weeks form the date of the draw to claim their prize. Once that's done, the BCLC says it will share the winner's name and the location where they bought their lucky ticket.

Two other tickets purchased in B.C. – one in Vancouver and one in Delta – have minted new millionaires, albeit with a relatively small prize of $1 million each.