Lotto 6/49 jackpot ticket purchased in Surrey, $5M waiting to be claimed

Lotto 6/49 tickets are seen in this undated image. (BCLC/Twitter) Lotto 6/49 tickets are seen in this undated image. (BCLC/Twitter)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener