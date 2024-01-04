Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in B.C. community

Someone who picked up a lottery ticket on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast just became $1 million richer.

The Lotto 6/49 ticket that won Wednesday night's white ball prize was sold in Powell River, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

The winning number is listed as 10078444-01 on the BCLC website.

The prize is separate from the standard Lotto 6/49 jackpot, which can only be won by matching all six numbers on a given draw, and has a fixed prize of $5 million.

There was no jackpot winner in the Jan. 3 draw.

Each Lotto 6/49 ticket is also assigned a 10-digit number used for a separate Gold Ball draw that carries a guaranteed prize of at least $1 million – and a maximum of $68 million.

The odds of winning the main Lotto 6/49 jackpot are approximately one in 14 million, according to the BCLC. The odds of winning a prize in the Gold Ball draw depends on the number of tickets sold.