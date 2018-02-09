

CTV Vancouver





After B.C.'s latest lottery millionaire Mike Jansen realized he'd won big, his first thought was protecting his lucky ticket from his dogs.

The Prince George resident matched five of five numbers on the Jan. 29 Daily Grand draw, entitling him to $1,000 a day for the rest of his life. He opted to take a lump-sum payout of $7 million instead.

"The first thing I thought of was how to keep the ticket safe," Jansen told the B.C. Lottery Corporation. "We can't just leave it on the table. The dogs might eat it!"

The self-professed jokester said he used to tease his wife about winning the lottery – kidding that a big jackpot would mean he could retire and she'd have to spend all day with him.

Given his tendency for pranks, when he actually did hit the jackpot, she didn't believe him.

"Together, we must have checked the ticket a dozen times," he said.

Despite his teasing, Jansen said he doesn't have any immediate plans to retire, but he is planning a month-long vacation to Australia and Europe.

The odds of matching all five numbers on a Daily Grand ticket at one in 13,348,188.