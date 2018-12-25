

Police in New Westminster say a lost dog has been reunited with its family.

In a tweet sent at around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, the department said the animal was found in the 400 block of Third Street. It did not have any ID tags, but was wearing an anti-bark collar.

No other details were provided, but a photo of the friendly looking pup suggests it is a black lab cross with white patches on its snout, chest and paws.

In a follow-up tweet sent shortly before 2 p.m., the department said the dog was home safe.