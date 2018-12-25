Lost New Westminster dog reunited with family for Christmas
A lost dog found in New Westminster on Christmas Day is seen in this image provided by police.
Published Tuesday, December 25, 2018 1:06PM PST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 25, 2018 2:25PM PST
Police in New Westminster say a lost dog has been reunited with its family.
In a tweet sent at around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, the department said the animal was found in the 400 block of Third Street. It did not have any ID tags, but was wearing an anti-bark collar.
No other details were provided, but a photo of the friendly looking pup suggests it is a black lab cross with white patches on its snout, chest and paws.
In a follow-up tweet sent shortly before 2 p.m., the department said the dog was home safe.
This dog was found in the 400 blk 3rd St #newwest Help us find the owners! Give us a call at 604-525-5411 and quote file number 18-24409 if you know the owner. No ID tages, but has an anti-bark collar on. pic.twitter.com/Kcu1RPq9mS— New West Police (@NewWestPD) December 25, 2018