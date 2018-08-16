

CTV Vancouver





A lost hiker and her dog are home safe after surviving three days in the jagged backcountry of southeastern B.C.

A large search was launched Monday after Louise Baxter and her dog, Maverick, became separated from their hiking group the day before in a remote part Jumbo Pass, outside Invermere. She was not equipped to spend the night outdoors.

"Our concern was she was hurt and wasn't able to be mobile or was trapped or she was somewhere under a bush where we couldn't find her," said Sgt. Chris Newel of the Kimberley RCMP.

More than 100 people from several agencies, including SAR volunteers from several parts of B.C., were involved in the search effort over the three days. Despite the large team effort, Baxter's loved ones grew more concerned with each hour that went by.

"The family, of course, in the backs of their minds they're always thinking the worst," said Peter Reid of Kimberley Search and Rescue.

Unlike Metro Vancouver dog walker Annette Poitras who spent two cold, rainy nights injured in thick forest in Coquitlam before she was rescued last year, Baxter, who had become disoriented, was facing daily highs of more than 30 C.

"Once we were approaching 72 hours, certainly, my optimism was failing," Newel said. "I needed to be realistic as well."

But after days of walking, the lost hiker made contact with searchers on Wednesday.

"The family, when they saw her walking…out of the helicopter, they were incredibly happy," said Reid. "That's probably the longest hug I've ever seen a husband give a wife."

Baxter has since been released from hospital. She and Maverick are now both recovering safely at home.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott