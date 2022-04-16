Lost an autographed Rolling Stones jacket? Kelowna RCMP would like to return it
Mounties in Kelowna are looking for the rightful owner of three pieces of autographed memorabilia that were recovered from a storage locker under suspicious circumstances last year.
Kelowna RCMP described the recovered items as follows in a news release:
- An 18-by-24-inch shadow box containing an autographed Guy Lafleur Montreal Canadiens jersey
- A 20-by-20-inch shadow box containing a denim jacket with the Rolling Stones logo on it autographed by bassist Bill Wyman
- And a 12-by-16-inch framed print of Jean Beliveau and Phil Esposito at centre ice for a faceoff, signed by both men
Police were called to the 2000 block of Enterprise Way in Kelowna on March 6 for "a report of suspicious circumstances," in which the memorabilia was left inside a storage locker.
"We believe these items may have been stolen during a break-and-enter to a home, restaurant, or sports bar," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer for the Kelowna RCMP, in the release.
"There is no record of these items being reported to police as stolen, so we are hoping by releasing photos of these items, the rightful owner will come forward."
Police ask the rightful owner of the items - or anyone who has more information about them - to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and quote file number 2021-12575.
