VANCOUVER -- It’s time to do your taxes, and while it may feel like there’s plenty of time to go until the April 30 deadline, tax expert Ryan Halfnights says it can creep up fast.

“File on time," Halfnights said. "That is the most important thing. It affects your ability to get GST-HST credits, the Canada Child Benefit, it recalculates your RRSP limit, your TFSA limit – it’s very important to file on time.”

Tax breaks like the Canada Workers Benefit and the Home Buyers’ Plan will get you a bigger chunk of change, but there are also some under-utilized ways to find odds and ends, kind of like finding coins in the sofa cushions.

Halfnights says it’s a bit of a misconception that there are tax benefits to being married, or that single people lose out. Whether you’re a married homeowner with kids or a single renter - it's the same.

“Tax-wise, (there’s) virtually no difference, to be honest, and whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing, I guess that’s up for people to decide,” he said, adding Canada doesn’t have the same kind of tax variations as the U.S.

"Whether you’re claiming common-law or whether you’re claiming you’re married, it doesn’t make any difference whatsoever.”

But, if the makeup of your family changed last year – whether you had a baby or got divorced – then there is a difference.

“When you have two separated parents, for example, you calculate the Child Benefit based on separate incomes rather than a family income,” Halfnights said, reiterating that you should make sure to file your taxes on time to take full advantage of it.

“If you have a couple of kids and you have low income, that could mean $1,000 in your pocket every month.”

He says there are a few other things you can keep in mind to maximize credits, deductions or a return. Many people forget charitable donations, especially if they were made earlier in the year.

“One of the biggest things is childcare expenses, whether you’re a single parent or whether you’re a married couple and you’re both working," Halfnights said. "If you’re incurring childcare costs, those are definitely things that are deductible costs on the tax return that should be claimed because it could mean thousands of dollars of tax savings.”

Those with lower incomes can also claim some healthcare costs, and many don’t, he said.

“Definitely for people incurring a lot of medical expenses – senior citizens typically, people with disabilities – those could be huge costs that can save them quite a bit in taxes,” Halfnights said, so make sure you have the receipts.

You can also claim cannabis as a medical expense, but only if you have an authorized prescription.

The tax expert suggests signing up for an online account with the Canada Revenue Agency, if only because there’s a bit of an Easter egg hidden in there: “A feature that’s called ‘uncashed cheques,' cheques that haven’t been cashed that were issued more than six months ago."

That’s GST cheques, climate action cheques – anything you may have missed from the tax agency if you moved or they were never delivered, dating back through your entire tax history.

“I know people have gone on to that and seen that they haven’t cashed thousands of dollars worth of cheques,” Halfnights says.

But once you have the account, if your taxes are relatively straightforward, you may want to try filing online. CRA-certified companies can use your information to automatically check for deductions and credits and maximize your return.

A checklist to find a bit of extra money this tax season:

1. Register for the CRA My Account portal online

2. Check for uncashed cheques

3. Track down medical receipts and any missed charitable donations

4. If your taxes are straightforward, try filing using tax software

5. File on time.