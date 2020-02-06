VANCOUVER -- Have you seen John John?

Police on Vancouver Island are asking for the public's assistance in locating a man wanted on eight province-wide warrants related to a variety of criminal offences.

In a news release, Nanaimo RCMP said the warrants were issued for 44-year-old John Wilfred John after an incident that occurred on Jan. 6. Police allege that John attempted to kidnap a woman on that date and assaulted her in the process.

The charges stemming from that incident include forcible confinement, assault and uttering threats, police said, adding that they have been unable to locate John since the incident.

Online court records show John was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 7 in response to a number of charges stemming from a variety of incidents. The charges in these records date back as far as August 2018, and most of them resulted in the issuing of warrants.

Among the charges John was scheduled to face were assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property under $5,000, using a forged document, unauthorized possession of a non-firearm weapon, willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer and breaching a probation order.

Police describe John as a white man with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He stands 5'4" tall and weighs 155 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.