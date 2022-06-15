Longest transit strike in B.C.'s history ends as union members vote on new deal

The longest transit strike in B.C.'s history has come to an end and service will resume in the Sea-to-Sky region, the union representing PW Transit workers in the area says.

Unifor Local 114 said its members voted to ratify a new contract Tuesday, a deal that means service will soon resume.

"We were successful at closing an unacceptable wage inequality between transit workers in Vancouver and the Sea to Sky region," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor western regional director, in a news release.

"Local 114 members are eager to return to serving the communities of Squamish, Whistler and Pemberton."

The strike began on Jan. 29 and a mediator was eventually appointed after union members voted to reject a tentative deal. The mediator met with the parties on June 6.

In a statement, PW Transit said it agreed with the mediator's statement in his recommendations "that it is 'a daunting task' to resolve a dispute following the rejection of a mutually agreed and acceptable tentative agreement because the parties are 'at the point when they have already exhausted all available compromises.'"

The new five-year collective agreement, which is retroactive to April 2020, includes annual wage increases totalling 13.5 per cent over the term and a two per cent signing bonus for 2022.

The new agreement also includes full benefit coverage for part-time workers, which previously wasn't a part of the contract.

"Unifor members have set the standard for workers across British Columbia. As inflation rises, wages must keep up," McGarrigle said. "We will take this principle to negotiations in every sector. Workers demand fair wages and a decent standard of living."

PW Transit said it's working on how to "safely return transit operations to the Sea-to-Sky corridor."