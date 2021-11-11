'Longest COVID-19 outbreak' in Interior Health region ends; 17 deaths recorded at care home

Vancouver -

The longest COVID-19 outbreak recorded at a long-term care home in the Interior Health region has come to an end.

Interior Health issued a notice Wednesday saying the deadly outbreak at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna is now over.

While the update didn't indicate when the outbreak was first declared, information posted online by the provincial health ministry suggested it started in early August. That same care home had a two-month-long outbreak between March and May of this year.

Interior Health said 55 residents and 15 tested positive for COVID-19 during the most recent outbreak. Seventeen people at the facility died from the disease.

"The outbreak at Cottonwoods has been a challenging one and I want to thank the staff and families for their commitment during this time," said Susan Brown, Interior Health president and CEO, in a news release.

"On behalf of Interior Health, we send our condolences to the loved ones and caregivers of those who passed away."

Interior Health said the Kelowna care home has 221 publicly funded long-term care beds.

"This has been our longest COVID-19 outbreak and it has really been a team effort to get this outbreak under control and declared over," said Dr. Sue Pollock, Interior Health interim chief medical health officer, in the news release.

"The additional steps we are taking across all long-term care sites, including providing booster doses to residents and requiring proof of vaccine for visitors and staff, continue to be important to limiting the spread of this virus."

As of Wednesday, there were 29 active COVID-19 outbreaks in health-care facilities across the province. Four of them are in the Interior Health region.