

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





After a hot, sunny week, Vancouver might be in for some rain over the long weekend.

Thursday is still expected to be mostly sunny, with high temperatures reaching 24 C and feeling like 29 with the humidex near the water. The UV index is expected to reach a level of seven, which is considered high.

However by Friday, the forecast shows it'll be mostly cloudy, with a 30 per cent chance of showers through the morning. It will still be warm, with high temperatures reaching 22 but feeling like 27, Environment Canada says.

The UV index will be a bit lower at five, which is considered moderate.

Saturday could see a mix of sun and cloud, with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning. By the evening, that's expected to increase to a 60 per cent chance.

On Sunday that 60 per cent chance of showers is expected to stick around throughout the day. Highs are predicted to reach 20 C and overnight lows are expected to be around 15.

For Labour Day Monday, the clouds are forecast to begin to clear, with highs reach 22 and lows dipping to 14.

