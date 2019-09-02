

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





School's just around the corner for B.C. students, and families leaving or heading back to the Lower Mainland should expect delays on the roads, ferry routes and at the borders.

Ahead of the long weekend, BC Ferries issued a warning to travellers of possible sailing waits or delays.

"Labour Day Monday and the following Tuesday morning are typically the most popular times for people to return from Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast," BC Ferries said in its statement.

As of around 10 a.m. on Monday, there was one sailing wait for those heading from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, with the next ferry being nearly full.

Some travellers chose to head out early in the morning to beat the crowds.

"It’s quiet, it's a holiday, but I can see it’s going to be busy today. That’s why I’m going home early," said Sherie Clancy an early morning ferry passenger at Horseshoe Bay.

Some preferred to stay close to home for the long weekend to avoid the travel chaos.

"We’re from Vancouver and we just hang low usually on the long weekend, go to the local beach or something like that," said Teresa Holzfoester who was en route to Keats Island for the day.

"If we can find a way to get places with public transit where it’s quick and easy then we do that because the stress of driving is not worth it."

Travellers passing through a border either into or out of the United States should keep in mind that waits may be longer than normal.

Just before 10 a.m., there were no major delays heading back into Canada, while those going into the U.S. had waits of around 15 to 20 minutes.

Typically, the Douglas port of entry tends to be the busiest border crossing in B.C. To avoid traffic other recommended port of entries in the Lower Mainland include Pacific Highway (one kilometre easy of Douglas), Aldergrove (20 kilometres east) or Abbotsford-Huntingdon (41 kilometres east).

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa