

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





School's back in session next week and the upcoming Labour Day long weekend is the time for final summer celebrations for many Metro Vancouver residents. For those leaving the region, however, delays on the roads, ferry routes and at the borders should be expected.

Here's how to avoid some of those potentially lengthy waits.

BC Ferries

Travellers heading out of town by ferry this weekend should expect possible sailing waits or delays.

"Historically, the most popular travel times are Thursday and Friday afternoon, as well as Saturday morning, with lots of travellers departing from Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay terminals," says a statement from BC Ferries.

"Labour Day Monday and the following Tuesday morning are typically the most popular times for people to return from Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast."

BC Ferries recommends making a reservation or traveling at a less busy time to avoid delays. Traveling at off-peak times could even come with a discount. Until Sept. 4, some sailings between Vancouver, Victoria and Nanaimo are discounted to $49, $59 or $69 for one-way standard passenger vehicle and the driver.

Current conditions of the ferries can be seen here.

Passing through Vancouver International Airport

This summer was expected to be the airport's busiest summer travel season yet. To avoid extra delays when passing through YVR, the airport recommends double checking all travel details well in advance. Confirming reservations and baggage specifications can make travel smoother the day of a flight.

Making use of online check-in can also speed things up at the airport. Many airlines have apps now so boarding passes can be uploaded right onto a phone.

While there are several parking options including short-term, long-term and quick pick-ups, taking the Canada Line can help travellers avoid busy lots and get home quickly.

Border crossings

Travellers thinking of crossing the border into the United States should keep in mind that border waits may be longer than normal. To keep an eye on border wait times, drivers can visit the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure's border traveller information website.

Typically, the Douglas port of entry tends to be the busiest border crossing in B.C. To avoid traffic other recommended port of entries in the Lower Mainland include Pacific Highway (one kilometre easy of Douglas), Aldergrove (20 kilometres east) or Abbotsford-Huntingdon (41 kilometres east).