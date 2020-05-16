VANCOUVER -- While some physical distancing rules are being eased in the fight against COVID-19, travel restrictions remain in place across the province, and many smaller communities that rely on tourism dollars are asking people to stay away this long weekend.

“We are asking people to stay home. Please don’t visit Tofino and Ucluelet just yet, until we are ready to host you,” said Tofino mayor Josie Osborne.

Many provincial parks have reopened for day use only, but others – ones where physical distancing would be more challenging – remain closed.

Although Premier John Horgan has encouraged people to enjoy the outdoors this weekend, he wants them to avoid travelling too far for recreation.

“For those who are thinking about the long weekend ahead and thinking about loading up the Winnebago and travelling somewhere, I encourage you, as I have and (provincial health officer) Dr. (Bonnie) Henry has for some time, please don’t do that. Stay close to home,” he said Friday.

Not everyone took that advice, however.

Vancouver resident Aaron Wesigarber wanted out of the city, so he is camping in the Sea-to-Sky corridor this weekend.

"Camping’s not open. Although I am camping somewhere right now … but there’s nobody around us,” he said, adding that he can physically distance better in the wilderness than near his downtown apartment.

Overcast skies and intermittent heavy rain on Saturday may have played as big a role as anything else in keeping most people close to home.