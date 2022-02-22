Long weekend COVID-19 update expected amid declining transmission, hospitalizations in B.C.

With some restrictions updated last week and hospitalizations on a downward trend, the latest update on the spread of COVID-19 through British Columbia Tuesday will include four days' worth of information.

The Health Ministry is expected to provide a written update for the first time since Friday, when the death toll climbed to 2,786.

After taking the long weekend off, those behind the update will inform the public of any further deaths since Friday. The news release will also address how many are in hospital with COVID-19, though it will not distinguish between those hospitalized for the disease and those who were being treated for another condition and then found to have an infection.

The ministry will also list cases as confirmed by testing, though this metric is no longer considered an effective indicator of the severity of the pandemic, as most have been told to forgo the test and assume they've contracted COVID if they have symptoms.

Tuesday's news will follow updates in province's response to the pandemic.

On Friday, B.C.'s top doctor updated her public health orders surrounding workplace safety. Dr. Bonnie Henry removed a requirement in the order that employees must be allowed to work from home, if possible, unless employers had an operational need for them to physically be at work.

Still, all workplaces must have safety plans in place, and masks are required in many situations.

Also last week, the provincial health officer removed other restrictions including that nightclubs and bars closed since December could once again open their doors. Capacity limits are no longer in effect at venues including sports arenas and planned gatherings like weddings can be held indoors again.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel and The Canadian Press