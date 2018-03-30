

Long wait times at Lower Mainland border crossings vexed travellers trying to go to the U.S. for the Easter long weekend.

At the Peace Arch crossing in White Rock, motorists faced a 2½ hour wait Friday morning. Southbound traffic was backed up and some drivers who couldn't handle it even turned around and left.

"The line's really bad. It's just really bad," said Jeremy Li, who'd been waiting almost two hours.

The delays had at least one driver stressed he would miss his commitment.

"We're going to Portland. We wanted to go to the basketball game but we might not make it," Steve Thind said.

But one family going down for a day to shop and fill up on gas was taking it all in stride.

"Just hang in there. Wait. Spend some family time talking and listening to some blues," the mother said.

The delays were bad on Friday, but coming home could be even worse. Last year during the same long weekend, more than 80,000 vehicels entered Canada through the Lower Mainland's five border crossings.

Thirty thousand of those entered through the Peace Arch crossing alone, but now that entry has ongoing construction that means just six of the usual 10 lanes are open. Workers are refurbishing the exterior canopy and hope to have it completed by summer.

The Canadian Border Services Agency has some tips to those making a trip to the states, including having all relevant travel documents and looking up exemption limits if shopping is on the itinerary.

Up-to-date wait times can be viewed online or on the CanBorder app.