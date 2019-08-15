A hole in one on the golf course is a rare occurrence. Dave Garrett and Brian Casey both scored one on the same round.

Garrett, 74, and Casey, 72, have been members of the Ledgeview Golf and Country Club for over 40 years. They play the course three times a week. It’s a routine the golfers look forward to as they still have a competitive relationship.

"Well, the frustrating part is the oldest guy is a better golfer," Casey said with a laugh.

Garrett replied: “At the moment, and not by much.”

The Abbotsford course is home to PGA Tour players Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin, who have both made a name for themselves on tour. Taylor won a tournament in 2014 and Hadwin won the Valspar Championship in 2017. The public course doesn’t play long, but it has tree-lined fairways and tough greens that make it a challenge for any type of golfer.

"It's a very short golf course; it's very demanding, very undulating, extremely tight. It’s an excellent training ground for young players," said Casey. "Positioning the ball on the green is imperative. If you get above the ball here, you’re in all kinds of trouble."

There was no trouble for Casey and Garrett early this golf season, just something special that happened on the back nine at Ledgeview. The tale began on hole number 11 -- a straightaway par 3 that on that day played 172 yards. Garrett pulled out his rescue 5-wood and stroked it pure.

“That hole gives me a hard time, but that day I hit a real solid, looked like a real golf shot,” Garrett told CTV News. “The ball was in the shadows, we really didn’t see it go in. We walked up and there was only one ball on the green and it turns out it was mine.”

A hole-in-one is rare in golf, but not so rare in Garrett’s career. He has hit three hole-in-ones, all of them at Ledgeview.

“The hole-in-ones came in the last 5 years.” stated Garrett.

Three holes later, it was Casey’s turn. A challenging par 3, hole 14 has an intimidating gully between the tee box and the green. It was playing over 150 yards that day, so Casey drew his 6-iron and hit it solid.

“The pin was on the back left behind one of the bunkers, so we couldn’t see the entire hole, just part of the flag.” said Casey. “The group ahead of us was waiting on the 15th tee box and there was uproar when the ball went in the hole.”

Yes, a second hole-in-one, all within the same round. It was Casey’s fourth hole in one, but all of them still have that special feeling.

“It’s almost surreal. Until you pick the ball out of the hole you don’t realize that it’s quite an accomplishment. It’s a once in a lifetime kind of thing,” said Casey.

Two friends achieving the near-impossible on a golf course. But, like so many golfers who play the game, it’s not the golf, but the friendship they cherish the most.

“We all enjoy the competition and being with the people that we really enjoy spending time together,” Casey said. “My best golf is behind me, I just get a great deal of enjoyment out of being able to still walk around the golf course.”

“It’s inspiring. You've got to be able to share things in life and we do it pretty good.” added Garrett.

There is only one thing left that Garrett wants to accomplish in this sport.

“One goal I’d like to achieve as I get older might become easier. I don’t know, but I haven’t shot my age yet.” said Garrett.

The way they play the game it just might be a matter of time before that is achieved. For now, it’s the walk and the company that keeps them coming back.

Both golfers will compete in the senior men’s club championship at the end of the month at Ledgeview.