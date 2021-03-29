VANCOUVER -- Surrey teachers are reacting to a stricter mask mandate being put in place for schools, with many saying it's a step in the right direction.

The new order, announced by the Surrey School District on Saturday, requires staff teaching kindergarten to Grade 12 and students in Grades 4 to 12 classrooms to wear masks at all times, even when they're with their learning groups.

Previously, masks were required only for students in middle and high schools, and did not have to be worn when students were sitting at their desks.

"We think this step is long overdue, but it's very welcome," Matt Westphal, president of the Surrey Teachers' Association, told CTV News in reaction to the announcement.

"We've been calling since the beginning of the year for a requirement for masks in Surrey schools because they're so crowded and it's not possible to distance."

The teachers' association says it believes younger students should be required to wear masks. Face coverings for students in kindergarten to Grade 3 are encouraged, but not mandatory.

"It's good to see a mask mandate in Surrey schools at long last," Teri Mooring, president of the B.C. Teachers' Federation, said on social media over the weekend.

"It is my hope that families will heed the strong encouragement for children in (kindergarten to Grade 3) to also wear masks. This is a good step."

Surrey has consistently been a hotspot for COVID-19 transmission in B.C., and Surrey schools have seen a significant number of coronavirus exposures, clusters and outbreaks during the current school year.

Because of this, the district has also been a priority location for teacher vaccinations under B.C.'s plan to vaccinate front-line workers with the AstraZeneca shot.

The changes go into effect immediately.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday