VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Langley say they have arrested a male youth in connection to a bizarre assault caught on camera in a mall in their jurisdiction Tuesday afternoon.

Video of the incident shows the male suspect walking near the H&M store inside Willowbrook Mall wearing a large coat and jeans. He then pulls out what looks like a long gun and begins running toward another young person, pointing the weapon at him and then hitting him with it, before running away.

In a release on Thursday, Langley RCMP said they continued their investigation into the incident overnight and into Thursday morning, eventually arresting a male youth. The investigation is ongoing and police said they expect to present charges to Surrey Crown Counsel.

On Wednesday, police told CTV News Vancouver they believed the weapon involved was real. A subsequent statement from Langley RCMP was less conclusive, saying the victim was "struck in the head with what appeared to be the butt of a firearm."

Police said they were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, adding that they believe the incident was the result of a dispute between two groups of young people who knew each other.

They said the incident was not related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Witnesses told CTV News the victim was a 15-year-old boy. A nurse who happened to be at the mall at the time of the attack helped to treat him, and he was not taken to hospital. Police described the boy's injuries as "minor."