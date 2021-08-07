VANCOUVER -- While many Metro Vancouver residents revelled in the first significant rainfall in more than a month Saturday, the organizers of the Abbotsford International Airshow would have preferred a few more days of sunshine.

The airshow - which has returned this year as a drive-in event after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020 - had to cancel its matinee performance on Saturday because of the weather.

Show spokesperson Jadene Mah took a long-term view of Saturday's setback.

"For 59 years, here at the Abbotsford International Airshow, we've obviously had some great luck with mother nature," Mah said. "Today, our matinee performance is affected by the mist in the area."

The airshow can happen in a variety of weather conditions, Mah said, with performers changing their flight profiles to fit the situation.

Saturday's rain was too much to work in, but the forecast calls for skies to clear enough for the evening performance, according to Mah.

"We prep three different shows to kind of have a variety for different weather conditions," said Capt. Steven Sparks, of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.

"We've definitely got some options to work with, and as long as we can get some of this mist out of the way, then we'll be getting airborne today."

Despite Saturday's cancellation, Mah said organizers and guests have been pleased with this year's airshow so far.

"We had an outstanding twilight show here last evening," she said. "It was amazing to see how much families enjoyed the drive-in format."