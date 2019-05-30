

CTV News Vancouver





A tentative deal has been reached following all-night bargaining in a labour dispute that threatened to close all ports in B.C.

The agreement ended a port lockout that began at 8 a.m. Thursday. Union members packed up their things and went back to work.

In a statement, the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada president said the union has withdrawn its strike notice as well.

Rob Ashton called the agreement, which came after 18 months of negotiations, "fair and balanced."

The B.C. Maritime Employers Association said the agreement is still subject to ratification, but that it will allow B.C. ports to be "a competitive, efficient and reliable gateway for the benefit of all Canadians."

The BCMEA said in an emailed news release that the deal was reached earlier Thursday morning.

"We are confident that this agreement, once signed, will secure a positive long-term outlook for trade and operations at our terminals, for the Province and for the country," BCMEA chair of the board Jeff Scott said.

Operations were set to resume for the 4:30 p.m. shift, the association said.

Members of the B.C. longshore workers' union were locked out by their employer Thursday morning in a move that was expected to cripple port operations in Vancouver and elsewhere in the province.

Some 6,500 members of the union were affected by the lockout, which applied to all port operations except cruise ship and grain terminals.

The employers association said it did not issue the lockout notice lightly, but that an overtime ban imposed by the union earlier this week had made operations inefficient.

Scott said previously that a lockout could have widespread economic ramifications, amount to about $5 billion a day across the country.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott and Penny Daflos, and The Canadian Press

BREAKING: A tentative agreement has been reached between longshore workers and their employer after 18 months of negotiations. ILWU President Rob Ashton calls the deal “fair and balanced” and declares “the ports are open.” Background here: https://t.co/A9Z0jqnY5R @CTVVancouver — Penny Daflos (@PennyDaflos) May 30, 2019 The ILWU confirms a tentative agreement has been reached, ending the port lockout that started at 8 am. Employees heading back work. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/E0eCO9wI1u — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) May 30, 2019 @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/56ra7Kc51h